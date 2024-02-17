Jonny Bairstow continues horrid run in Asia with duck in third India Test

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], February 17 : England batter Jonny Bairstow continued his horrid run in Asia following yet another disappointing outing in the third Test against India in Rajkot on Saturday.

In the first innings of the third Test, Bairstow was dismissed for a four-ball duck by spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Bairstow has been disappointing in Asia since 2021. In seven Tests since 2021 in Asia, Bairstow has scored 265 runs at a poor average of 22.08. He has not managed to score even a single half-century in 13 innings, with the best score of 47. Bairstow could not even open his account in four of these innings.

Bairstow does not have the best overall batting record in Asia either. In 19 Tests played in this continent, Bairstow has scored 1,011 runs at an average of 30.63, with just one century and four fifties in 35 innings. His best score is 110.

This was Bairstow's eighth duck against India, becoming the player with most Test ducks against India. He has overtaken Pakistan's Danish Kaneria and Australian spinner Nathan Lyon, who have seven ducks each against India.

Bairstow has not been at his best since his return from an injury last year. The right-hander was stunning across all formats back in 2022, scoring 1,344 runs in 19 matches and 27 innings at an average of 56.00, with six centuries and three fifties and a best score of 162. During the initial few months of coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes' tenure, he was the face of their highly-attacking, positive and result-oriented 'Bazball' approach.

In 25 matches since his return, Bairstow has managed just 829 runs in 25 matches and 30 innings at an average of 29.60, with just seven half-centuries. His best score is 99*.

Coming to the match, England were bundled out for 319 in their first innings in reply to India's 445. Opener Ben Duckett (153 in 151 balls, with 23 fours and two sixes) led the way for England, but besides skipper Ben Stokes (41 in 89 balls, with six fours) and Ollie Pope (39 in 55 balls, with five fours and a six), none of the batters could stick around and play a long inning.

Apart from Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja (2/51) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/77) contributed to the bowling attack while Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin took a wicket each.

India started with a 126-run lead. Yashasvi Jaiswal came up with another stellar knock in the second innings and scored a century while Shubman Gill scored another half-century, ending India's day at 196/2 and a 322-run lead.

