Jonny Bairstow goes past Hussain, Bell, Vaughan in record 100th Test appearance

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 7 : England batter Jonny Bairstow registered a massive feat on his record 100th Test game against India in the scenic HPCA stadium of Dharamsala on Thursday.

In his 100th Test, Bairstow crossed the 6000-run mark in the red-ball cricket for England. The 34-year-old wicket-keeper batter struck 29 off 18 deliveries before which was laced with two boundaries and two maximums, which took his overall tally in Test cricket to 6003 runs.

Following his knock he surpassed, England's batting icons like Nasser Hussain (5764), Michael Vaughan (5719) and Ian Bell (5200). He is currently the 17th leading run-scorer for England in Test cricket.

Following his 100th Test appearance, he became the 17th Englishman to hit the three-digit mark in Test appearances. Before making his 100th Test appearance, Bairstow had amassed 5,974 runs in the 99 Test matches so far at an average of 36.42 with 12 hundred and 26 fifties. His highest score in this format is 167* which came against Sri Lanka at Lord's in 2016.

Other than Bairstow, some other players who have played 100 Tests for England are James Anderson (186), Stuart Broad (167), Alastair Cook (161), Joe Root (139), Ian Bell (118), Ben Stokes (101) and Andrew Strauss (100).

Along with Bairstow, India's veteran off-spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin also made his 100th Test appearance, during which he claimed a four-wicket haul. He dismissed England's tail end which included Tom Hartley (6), Ben Foakes (24), Mark Wood (0) and James Anderson (0).

After England's top-order got spun by Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin came in to remove the lower-end batters and restrict England to a score of 218 on the opening day of the fifth Test.

With his four-wicket haul, Ashwin has now claimed 511 wickets and will look to add more to his tally in the second innings.

