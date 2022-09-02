Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury he surfaced while playing golf in Leeds. Bairstow has been ruled out of the 3rd Test vs South Africa as well wihc starts on September 8 at Kennington Oval in London.

Bairstow sustained a lower limb injury in a freak accident whilst playing golf on Friday in Leeds. He will see a specialist next week to ascertain the full extent of the injury," read the ECB press release. Ben Duckett has been added to the Test squad for the third Test at the Kia Oval starting next Thursday.ECB, however, has not named any replacement for Bairstow so far.