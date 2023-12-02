Jos Buttler feels responsibility and motivation to get England white-ball cricket back on track

St. John’s (Antigua), Dec 2 Heading into the rebuilding phase after a disappointing 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup campaign, England skipper Jos Buttler said he is keen to embrace the responsibility and motivation to get the team back on track in white-ball cricket performances, starting from the ODI series against West Indies.

England entered the competition in India as defending champions but lost six of their first seven matches to be out of the race for the knockouts. But late victories over the Netherlands and Pakistan secured their qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy. They now begin their rebuild through the ODI series against the West Indies in Antigua on Sunday.

"We have had one bad tournament. It's been in a great place for a long time and you see the depth of talent of guys coming through and you want to help shape that period of white-ball cricket. That's something I feel responsibility and motivation for - to get England white-ball cricket back to where it's been for a long time," Buttler was quoted as saying by ICC.

Talking about the World Cup in India, Buttler stressed that it was a learning curve for him to focus on his own performances as well as the team's when leading the side.

"That's a big learning for me, managing my own game is vital to the team and just finding different ways to do that allows me to walk to the middle with a clear mind.

"(And) realising that sort of tournament doesn't define you. I've got to use it as motivation and hunger to push myself and the team forward and take the learnings from that. Use it as a positive experience to go into the rest of my career."

Phil Salt and Will Jacks were confirmed as openers for a fresh-looking England ahead of the first ODI at North Sound. "There's some really exciting talent in this team. Young guys are eager to get their opportunities and perform. There's some guys that have not been exposed to ODI cricket a lot but have a lot of experience in Test cricket, so not necessarily new to the international game. It's a nice blend," added Buttler.

Buttler, the wicketkeeper-batter, went on to state that at this point in his career, with a young family around him, he has now got a better perspective and maturity in dealing with disappointments on the field.

"I'm at the stage of my life and career where I have got a good perspective. I get home and have got two children who don't really care about the World Cup. It certainly gives you a nice focus as a dad and those things, but I'm a very proud guy as well and have disappointments."

"But life moves on, the world moves on pretty fast. There's always something to look forward to. It's never as bad as you think it is and it's never as good as you think it is."

