Jos Buttler wreaks havoc once again as Deccan Gladiators beat Ajman Bolts

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 23 : Deccan Gladiators star Jos Buttler continued his roaring form with the bat at Zayed Cricket Stadium on the second day of the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10. The right-handed batter smashed another quickfire half-century to help his side to 20 run-victory over Ajmam Bolts.

Smashing six sixes and three fours, Buttler scored an unbeaten 60 in the match in 22 balls. Marcus Stoinis also played a supporting knock of unbeaten 42 runs in 18 balls as the duo helped the Gladiators to a mammoth total of 137/3 in 10 overs.

In response, the Bolts were shackled early on by speedster Jack Gleeson who dismantled the top order. But Mohammad Nabi and James Neesham began the counter and started hammering boundaries to put pressure back on the Gladiators. But eventually, the target fell out of hands and Gladiators picked up their second win.

In the previous match of the competition, England wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler showed his class in the 2024 edition of Abu Dhabi T10 being played at Zayed Cricket Stadium with some stunning stroke play in the very first match for Deccan Gladiators against Chennai Brave Jaguars.

Buttler played a swashbuckling innings and smashed an unbeaten 62 off 24 decorated with 4 fours and 6 sixes for his side as they gunned down a massive target of 142 by 7 wickets and with two balls to spare.

The right-handed aggressive batter notched up his half-century in just 14 balls and expressed delight on going over the line.

Gladiators lost a couple of early wickets but Buttler alongside Tom Kohler-Cadmore stitched a 100-run stand for the third wicket. Buttler lavished praise on Cadmore who struck 51 in just 24 deliveries for his brilliant knock.

In the second fixture of the day, Team Abu Dhabi continued their scintillating form, getting two wins in two days, as they went past UP Nawabs to register a comfortable win. Playing their first season, the Nawabs found it hard to face the heat from speedster Mark Adair. The Irish bowler dismantled the top order, picking up four wickets for just 11 runs in his 2 overs as the hosts bowled out Nawabs for 51.

Kyle Mayers took the onus of the chase on himself, smashing an unbeaten 26 runs in 8 balls to close out the match as Team Abu Dhabi won the match by 8 wickets in just 4.2 overs.

