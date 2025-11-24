Josh Inglis' unbeaten 125 powers Cricket Australia XI to 8-wicket win over England Lions

Perth, [Australia], November 24 : Josh Inglis hit an unbeaten century to steer a Cricket Australia XI (CA XI) to an eight-wicket win over Engand Lions in the tour match at Lilac Hill in Perth. Inglis, who was included in the CA XI after missing out on Australia's XI for the first Ashes Test, struck 125 not out from 107 balls as the hosts reached a victory target of 232 in just 45 overs.

Inglis' century comes as debate grows around Australia's batting order, following Travis Head's match-winning hundred in the fourth innings of the first Ashes Test at Optus Stadium in Perth. Head was pushed up to open alongside debutant Jake Weatherald after regular opener Usman Khawaja was sidelined by back spasms.

As per ESPNcricinfo, Head's stellar performance in the role has sparked discussion about whether he should become a permanent opener a shift that could impact Khawaja's place and open up a spot in the middle order.

Chasing a target of 232, Cricket Australia XI captain Mackenzie Harvey and Josh Inglis put together a 129-run stand in 25 overs. Harvey struck 58 from 92 balls, hitting 10 fours, while Nivethan Radhakrishnan managed only 19 from 42 deliveries before being removed by left-arm spinner Tom Hartley. The England Lions' attack included the likes of Matthew Potts, Matthew Fisher and Will Jacks, but Inglis continued to dominate, smashing 15 fours and two sixes on his way to an unbeaten 125 from 107 balls. Cricket Australia XI completed the chase in 45 overs on Day 4.

Earlier, Inglis had contributed 40 from 37 balls in the first innings. The England Lions were dismissed for 299 and 273 in their first and second batting innings, respectively. In their second innings, Jacob Bethell top-scored with 44 from 85 deliveries.

For the second Ashes Test, a pink-ball match at The Gabba, Inglis could slot into the middle order if Travis Head retains the opener's role following his sensational innings in Perth. In case Usman Khawaja fails to recover, Australia may opt to stick with the opening combination used in the first innings of the Ashes 2025-26. Inglis is also capable of batting at No. 5 or No. 6.

Notably, on his Test debut in Sri Lanka earlier in the year, Inglis scored a century at No. 5 after Head was promoted to open. He could take on a similar role against the Ben Stokes-led England side.

