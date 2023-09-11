Jubilant fans chant 'India, India!' as men in blue register mammoth 228-run win against Pakistan in Asia Cup

New Delhi [India], September 11 : Following India's mammoth 228-run victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four, ecstatic fans celebrated Men in Blue's victory chanting "India" "India" all across the country.

The fans' enthusiasm and their love for the national team were clearly visible as they chanted 'India, India'.

"We are very happy with the win of India against Pakistan," a cricket fan said.

Cricket fans in West Bengal's Siliguri were waving the tri-colour as India beat Pakistan.

Siliguri, West Bengal: Cricket fans wave the tricolour as India beat Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super 4 match, by 228 runs

Coming to the match, fiery centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul followed by Kuldeep Yadav's five-wicket haul powered India to 228 runs win over their traditional rival Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash here at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.

Kuldeep bagged his second ODI five-for as India clinched a huge 228-run win - Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf didn't come out to bat in Pakistan's chase. With this mammoth victory, India clinched the top spot in of Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s table.

Earlier, Virat Kohli's vintage performance and KL Rahul's unbridled century powered India to 356/2 against arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup Super Four clash.

Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's half-centuries laid the foundation for India, while the unbeaten 233-run partnership between Kohli and Rahul added the icing on the cake as the former skipper finished the innings in style with a maximum.

Kohli finished his innings with an unbeaten 122, which came from 94 deliveries, while Rahul smashed a fiery 111 of 106 balls.

