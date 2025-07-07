New Delhi [India], July 7 : Australia skipper Pat Cummins has urged Sam Konstas to stay patient as the opener continues to wait to make a major contribution with the bat, according to the ICC website.

Konstas managed scores of just 25 and zero during Australia's victory over the West Indies in the second Test in Grenada and has failed to make it past 30 since an impressive half-century on debut against India at the MCG at the end of last year.

With a crucial Ashes series against England coming up at the end of the year that will be pivotal to Australia's hopes in the new ICC World Test Championship cycle, Cummins has offered some advice for the 19-year-old as he aims to be the Aussies' long-term answer at the top of the order.

"Look, he's been good," Cummins said of Konstas after Australia's 133-run victory over the West Indies that sealed the three-match series.

"I think for anyone who's starting out their Test career, you are kind of picked for a reason and...we know he's good enough. So I think it's just about concentrating on what makes you a really good player. For someone like a batter, it might be, where are your scoring areas, kind of what tempo do you normally operate at your best and don't get too caught up in every innings feels like the biggest thing in the world," Pat Cummins said.

"I think the stat is that even the best batters in the world don't hit their average three out of four times or something like that. You're going to fail more often than you're going to succeed. So as long as you're a quick learner, as long as you're moving well and giving yourself the best chance, just keep kind of doubling down on that and judge yourself after a series or so, not innings by innings," he added.

The victory in the second Test sees Australia maintain their place at the top of the World Test Championship standings as the team attempts to qualify for the final for the third consecutive occasion.

Australia won a first World Test Championship title when they defeated India at The Oval in 2023, but finished on the other side of the ledger last month when they were defeated by South Africa in the decider at Lord's.

While Cummins knows there is still a long way to go before Australia books their place in a third World Test Championship Final, the skipper is thrilled by the way his team has started the new cycle.

"It's a dream start really," Cummins said.

"Two from two, gets us into the cycle. Really pumped with how we bounced back after Lord's a couple of weeks ago. It's been a good couple of weeks," he added.

The third match of the ongoing Test series in the Caribbean will be new for both sides, with the West Indies to host Australia in a day-night contest with the pink-ball in Jamaica.

The contest will also see a new Dukes ball used for the first time in day-night conditions and Cummins has admitted he is unsure what to expect.

