Just backed my game and instincts: Suryakumar after playing blistering knock against Afghanistan

Bridgetown [Barbados], June 20 : After playing a 53-run knock against Afghanistan in the Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup 2024, India star batter Suryakumar Yadav said he just backed his game and instincts.

Suryakumar Yadav scored 53 runs from 28 balls at a strike rate of 189.29 in the first inning. He slammed 5 fours and 3 sixes during his time on the crease. The right-handed batter's knock had to come to an end in the 17th over after Fazalhaq Farooqi removed him from the crease.

Speaking after the first inning, Suryakumar said that he enjoyed batting from the seventh over, which was the most difficult phase of the first inning. The right-handed batter further added that India skipper Rohit Sharma understands his game.

"That's what I have practised, I enjoy batting from (7-15 overs) that's the most difficult phase where the opposition bowlers look to control things. I like to take charge in that phase, I enjoy it. I just backed my game and my instincts. I have played a lot of cricket with him (Rohit Sharma) and now under him, he understands my game. He knows my game, so he sits back and enjoys it. It's a good total, let's see what happens now," Suryakumar said during the inning break.

Recapping the first inning of the match between India and Afghanistan, Rohit Sharma decided to bat first.

Suryakumar Yadav (53 runs from 28 balls, 5 fours and 3 sixes) was the standout batter in the Men in Blue batting lineup. Hardik Pandya (32 runs from 24 balls, 3 fours and 2 sixes) and Virat Kohli (24 runs from 24 balls, 1 six) also played a supporting role in the first inning and powered India to 181/8.

Rashid Khan Fazalhaq Farooqi led the Afghan bowling attack after both of them bagged three wickets in their respective spells. While Naveen-ul-Haq picked up one wicket and gave 40 runs in his four-over spell.

Afghanistan need 182 runs to win the match.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor