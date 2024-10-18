"Just backed our process": Pakistan player Sajid Khan credits team effort for win over England

Multan [Pakistan], October 18 : Pakistan plaer Sajid Khan was named Player of the Match following Pakistan's impressive victory over England by 152 runs in the second Test in Multan, levelling the series 1-1. Reflecting on the team's performance, Sajid expressed gratitude to the fans and highlighted the collective effort that led to their success.

"We lost the last two series, we just backed our process. Thanks to the Multan crowd for all the support," Sajid said in the post-match presentation.

He emphasized the importance of Noman Ali's experience and contributions to the team. "Noman is one of the most experienced players in our team, he shares his experience with all of us and he's played everywhere. I got the wickets in the first innings, he got the wickets in the second. Our combination was good."

Sajid also touched on the significance of their batting efforts, "First innings, I got out early and he (Noman) scored. In the second innings, I batted below him and it was important to support Agha bhai. Agha played one of the best innings."

He commended Kamran Ghulam's performance on debut and acknowledged their friendship, "Kami (Kamran Ghulam) played superbly on debut, he's one of my best friends as well and congratulations to him."

Coming to the match, Pakistan kept a tight leash on the match after staging a comeback as they brought about a mid-order collapse for the visitors in the first innings.

The resounding victory came after Pakistan lost the first Test match by an innings.

England faltered in their final innings, managing only 144 runs chasing a target of 297.England resumed Day 4 with a score of 36/2, but their innings quickly unravelled. Sajid Khan struck early, dismissing Ollie Pope for 22, setting the tone for the day. The in-form Joe Root soon followed, falling to Noman Ali for 18, leaving England struggling at 55/4.

Harry Brook, who previously scored a triple century on this ground in the first Test, could only muster 16 runs before being dismissed by Noman Ali. Jamie Smith was trapped for 6, marking Noman's fourth wicket of the innings.

Captain Ben Stokes attempted a counter-attack, scoring a resilient 37, but his departure at 125/7 marked the beginning of the end for England. Brydon Carse (27), Jack Leach (1), and Shoaib Bashir (0) were quickly sent back to the pavilion, all falling to Noman Ali's masterful bowling.

Noman Ali delivered a career-best performance in the Multan Cricket Stadium, claiming 8/46 in the second innings. His remarkable effort brought his match total to 11 wickets for 147 runs, showcasing his dominance.

Sajid Khan, who took 7 wickets in England's first innings, added 2 more in the second. His pivotal role in dismantling the English batting lineup earned him the Player of the Match award.

This is Pakistan's first victory at home since February 2021.

The team last won a test match at home in Rawalpindi as they defeated South Africa. Pakistan have played 11 Tests on their home soil since February 2021 and four of them have resulted in a draw while they have lost eight matches.

Pakistan and England will clash in the third and final Test at Rawalpindi from October 24.

