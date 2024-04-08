"Just MS Dhoni things...": 'Thala' smashes massive sixes ahead of KKR clash

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 8 : Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter MS Dhoni hit some long sixes in the nets ahead of his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday.

Chennai Super Kings will lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chepauk Stadium on Monday. Super Kings are positioned number 4 in the points table with two wins and as many losses. They have lost two successive games to Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). On the other hand, the Shreyas Iyer-led team will enter the game with three wins from their three games, sitting at the second place in the table.

IPL posted a video of Dhoni smashing some massive sixes on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

"Chennai Sound Just MS Dhoni things #TATAIPL | #CSKvKKR," tweeted IPL.

Dhoni has batted twice in the IPL. In the match against DC, he played a fiery knock of 37* in 16 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes. He destroyed DC pacer Anrich Nortje in the final over, hitting him for 20 runs. In the next match against SRH, Dhoni scored an unbeaten 1*.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dushmantha Chameera, Srikar Bharat, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Allah Ghazanfar

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Daryl Mitchell, MS Dhoni(w), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Sameer Rizvi, Devon Conway, Mustafizur Rahman, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish.

