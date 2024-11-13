"Just repeat the process": Khawaja advices McSweeney on his maiden Test call-up in BGT series

Perth [Australia], November 13 : Following Nathan McSweeney's maiden Test call-up in the Australia squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Aussie opener Usman Khawaja advised the youngster.

Among the first-time entrants in Australia's Test squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy is McSweeney, who is set to be slotted in as the opener for the five-Test series against India.

Aussie Test opener Usman Khawaja has expressed a belief that the young all-rounder is ready to take up the job left for grabs after David Warner's retirement and that he must not look to do anything differently than he has at the domestic level.

"There's no guarantees in cricket...but he doesn't have to do anything different. Just repeat the process. He's been able to handle the pressure at Shield level. When you look at his demeanour, the way he plays, you do kind of feel over a longer period of time he'll be able to handle the scrutiny, the pressure of Test cricket," Khawaja was quoted by ICC as saying.

Having featured in 34 first-class games, McSweeney has 2252 runs to his name at an average of 34.16. His promotion to the senior team comes on the back of an impressive couple of outings in the Sheffield Shield, and a match-winning knock against India-A in the first of two Tests.

The much anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

