"Just tried to play every ball on its merit": Zak Crawley on his 84-run knock against India in Manchester Test

Manchester [UK], July 25 : England opener Zak Crawley expressed his thoughts on his innings that he played on the second day of the ongoing fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, which is being played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

On Thursday, Crawley slammed 84 runs off 113 balls before going back to the pavilion, which was laced with 13 boundaries and one maximum in his innings.

Speaking on his knock, the right-hand batter said, as quoted by Sky Sports, "I just tried to play every ball on its merit. I think I premeditated too much in the last few games. I just have to trust my instincts that I am going to defend a good ball and attack in my areas. I felt I did that today and judged length pretty well. Some of my dismissals have been half-hearted. They have looked aggressive, but in my mind, too half-hearted, but I hit it today."

Crawley, along with his partner Ben Duckett, built a mammoth partnership of 166 runs for the first wicket. Duckett played a brilliant innings of 94 runs from 100 balls, which came with the help of 13 fours.

Speaking on Duckett's performance and the partnership with him, the 27-year-old player said, "Duckett is extremely good, an unbelievable player, and we talk a lot out in the middle about how we are going to go about it. He is a phenomenal thinker about the game and hits it in areas where it is hard to contain him. I just try to stay with him and hit a couple of nice drives. He is the leader of the partnership."

Recapping Day 2 of the Manchester Test, the partnership between openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley helped England to score 225 runs for the loss of two wickets at the end of the play on the second day against India in the ongoing fourth Test of the five-match series at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday.

At stumps, the Three Lions were 225/2 with Ollie Pope and Joe Root unbeaten on the crease. Enhans still trails India's total of 358 by 133 runs.

