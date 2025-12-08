"Just trying to enjoy it": England T20I star Phil Salt on good form in shortest form

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 8 : England's star T20I batter Phil Salt spoke on his team's preparation for T20 World Cup next year, stating there is no need to get "far ahead of yourself" and he is trying to enjoy and keep the momentum going as he climbs up the ladder in T20I cricket as a top-notch batter.

Salt was recently speaking to the media on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi T10. He represents the UAE Bulls, which won the title by beating the Aspin Stallions in the title clash on November 30. The world number two in T20Is emerged as the second-highest run-getter in the tournament, with 256 runs at an average of 25.60, a strike rate of 228.57, and a half-century in 10 innings.

Speaking to the media during the tournament, Salt said about England's T20 World Cup preparation, "I think the boys are at the Ashes now, so they will be dealing with that. For us white-ball guys, we have got a lot of T20 cricket in the next month or so coming up, so I think it is very much where your feet are and focus on the next cricket and not getting too far ahead of yourself."

England is placed in Group C for the tournament, with West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal and Italy and will start their campaign against Italy on February 9 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Reflecting on his fine year in T20Is, Salt added, "I feel good, I am just trying to enjoy it, that is the main thing. Just while I am enjoying it, just keep rolling, keep momentum going and keep improving as well and working as hard as I can."

This year in T20Is, Salt has scored 434 runs at an average of 43.40 and a strike rate of 175.70, with a century and three fifties and a best score of 141*. In all of T20 cricket, he is amongst the top ten run-getters this year, with 1,408 runs in 46 matches and 45 innings at an average of 33.52 and a strike rate of over 156, including a century and 10 fifties. His notable wins include the Indian Premier League (IPL) title with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Speaking on how he deals with the high-intensity format and still manages to maintain his top form despite a hectic calendar, the hard-hitting batter said, "Probably go to bed. I do not really know. It has all come very thick and fast. I think this is going to be our fifth day in a row, or maybe even six, I am not sure. So it is just sort of rinse and repeat. Go back to the hotel, and then turn up and try to deliver a performance."

Salt admitted that playing under the leadership of captain Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine, two T20 giants from West Indies, during this T10 tournament was a fine experience.

"Obviously, both of them are serial winners. Those are the kind of people you want to play with," he said.

The English batter agreed that Abu Dhabi T10 is strengthening the cricketing ecosystem in the Middle East, saying, "Obviously, you do get the world's best here, but at the same time, you get guys here getting opportunities to be in the deep end and see if they sink or swim. I think that can only ever be a good thing."

