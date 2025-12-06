Justin Greaves becomes fourth West Indies batter to hit double century in fourth innings of Test

Christchurch [New Zealand], December 6 : West Indies star batter Just Greaves became the fourth batter from his country to notch up a double century in the fourth innings of a Test match. Greaves achieved this milestone during the first Test of the three-match series against New Zealand, which ended in a draw on Saturday.

Greaves was the West Indies' star performer. The batter scored his maiden double-Test century. Justin remained unbeaten on 202 off 388 deliveries, including 19 fours.

Kemar Roach also provided Greaves with vital support from the other end with 58 runs off 233 balls, with the help of eight fours, as the visitors played 164 overs in the fourth innings to avoid a defeat.

Greaves joined the elite list of West Indies batters, including George Headley (223), Gordon Greenidge (214), and Kyle Mayers (210*).

Overall, Greaves is the seventh batter to score a double century in the fourth innings of a Test match. The elite list includes George Headley (223), Gordon Greenidge (214), Kyle Mayers (210*), Nathan Astle (222), Sunil Gavaskar (221), and Bill Edrich (219).

Coming to the match, West Indies ended up scoring 457/6 in 163.3 overs, while chasing a mammoth target of 561. West Indies resumed the final day from their overnight score of 212/4 in 74 overs with Hope (116*) and Greaves (55*) unbeaten on the crease.

Earlier, after being asked to bat first, a half-century from Kane Williamson was the highlight of New Zealand's first innings; the hosts were bundled out for 231 after a comprehensive bowling performance by the West Indies.

Roach (2/47), Jayden Seales (2/44), Johann Layne (1/47), Ojay Shields (2/34), Greaves (2/35), and captain Roston Chase (1/13) were among the wicket-takers for West Indies in the first innings.

In response, the Visitors were all out for 167. Tagenarine Chanderpaul (52) and Hope (56) scored fighting half-centuries for West Indies in the first innings.

In the second innings of New Zealand, Tom Latham and Rachin Ravindra stitched a massive 279-run partnership for the third-wicket as hosts declared at 466/8 with West Indies requiring 561 runs. While chasing, Hope, Greaves, and Roach played fighting knocks as the first Test ended in a draw.

