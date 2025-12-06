Justin Greaves' maiden double century, Kemar Roach's resilience help West Indies avoid defeat in first Test against New Zealand

Christchurch [New Zealand], December 6 : A memorable maiden double century from Justin Greaves and a solid knock from Kemar Roach have helped the West Indies to avoid a defeat in the opening Test of the three-match series against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval on Saturday.

On Day 5, Justin and Roach batted out more than two sessions together to save the Test match for West Indies.

At one moment, the visitors might have looked to chase down the massive 561-run target, but Roach was dropped and given a few chances, and those nervy moments led the West Indies to adopt a cautious approach.

Greaves remained unbeaten on 202 off 388 deliveries, including 19 fours. Roach, on the other hand, was not out on 58 runs off 233 balls, with the help of eight fours, as the visitors ended up scoring 457/6 in 163.3 overs, while chasing a mammoth target of 561.

For his fantastic double century, Justin was named Player of the Match in the first Test.

On Day 5, West Indies resumed from their overnight score of 212/4 in 74 overs with Shai Hope (116*) and Justin Greaves (55*) unbeaten on the crease. The visitors required 319 more runs to win the first Test.

Justin and Hope started their day on a positive note. Greaves hit a boundary to Rachin Ravindra in the 75th over, whereas Hope slammed a six to Michael Bracwell in the very next over.

In the 82nd over, Greave slammed two boundaries to Zakary Foulkes.

Speedster Jacob Duffy broke the 196-run partnership when he removed Hope during the first ball of the 93rd over. The veteran West Indies batter departed after playing an outstanding knock of 140 runs off 234 balls, including 15 fours and two sixes.

Foulkes joined the party after he removed wicketkeeper-batter Tevin Imlach for just four runs in the 95th over. Greaves notched up his second Test hundred in the 103rd over.

Roach, who joined Greaves, played a few aggressive shots, and he raced away to 30 off 56 deliveries with the visitors reaching 329/6 in no time.

West Indies reached the 350-run mark after they hammered three boundaries to Rachin during the 115th over. The aggressive approach from both the batters put pressure back on New Zealand.

Greaves completed his 150 in 293 deliveries. During the fourth ball of the 127th over, Phillips dropped Roach. In the very next over, Roach completed his maiden Test half-century.

At Tea on Day 5, the West Indies reached 399/6 with Greaves staying at 157* and Roach on 50*. The visitors required 132 more runs to win the Test.

After Tea, both batters played cautious cricket after a few nervy moments. Roach frustrated New Zealand bowlers by just defending the ball. Greaves, on the other hand, was ticking the scoreboard.

Both batters showed resilience in the final hour and with Greaves completing his maiden Test double century in 384 deliveries. The first Test ended in a draw after both teams decided to shake hands.

Coming to the match, after being asked to bat first, A half-century from Williamson was the highlight of New Zealand's first innings; the hosts were bundled out for 231 after a comprehensive bowling performance by the West Indies.

Kemar Roach (2/47), Jayden Seales (2/44), Johann Layne (1/47), Ojay Shields (2/34), Justin Greaves (2/35), and captain Roston Chase (1/13) were among the wicket-takers for West Indies in the first innings.

In response, the Visitors were all out for 167. Tagenarine Chanderpaul (52) and Shai Hope (56) scored fighting half-centuries for West Indies in the first innings.

In the second innings of New Zealand, Tom Latham and Rachin Ravindra stitched a massive 279-run partnership for the third-wicket as hosts declared at 466/8 with West Indies requiring 561 runs. While chasing, Hope, Greaves, and Roach played fighting knocks as the first Test ended in a draw.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor