Jwala Singh opens up on Yashasvi Jaiswal's fearless approach, journey to international Cricket

Melbourne [Australia], December 29 : In a memorable moment during the first Border-Gavaskar Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Yashasvi Jaiswal made headlines by sledging Mitchell Starc, saying, "It's coming too slow."

Jwala Singh, who has been instrumental in shaping Jaiswal's cricketing journey, shared insights into Jaiswal's fearless approach to the game and his journey from a small-town boy to an international cricketer.

Singh recalled, "I always told him that there should be no fear, being brave is very important. If you look at his upbringing, coming to a city like Mumbai, working hard, and playing for a team like Mumbai is a big achievement. There are so many hurdles, and coming from nowhere, the character it shows is remarkable. Starc is a big bowler, and what he has achieved is commendable, but sometimes if a youngster shows this kind of intent, there should be heat from both sides. It shows the player's character that he is not here just to stand but to perform as well. The emotions come out after the practice and hard work he put in."

When asked about Jaiswal's fearlessness, Singh noted, "When he started playing for India, he became very busy. When a player joins the Indian team, there are many big names and coaches from India and the IPL [Indian Premier League]. He takes their inputs. When he needs me, especially when he is not scoring runs, I message him and call him. I have always looked at him as my son since he was 12. I give him inputs whenever possible, and I want to thank all the coaches for his growth."

Reflecting on Jaiswal's potential to become a star, Singh said, "I saw him in 2013. I also struggled in cricket, and his struggle was similar. When I played, I never got that support, so I always wanted to help someone achieve the dream I had to play for India. His struggle impressed me. He had a different temperament. Many kids play good cricket but can't play long innings. He had the talent to build an innings and used to bat maturely from childhood. We worked together to develop his game because talent is not enough. At different levels, there are different challenges and pressures. I taught him how to handle pressure. If you fight alone, the situation will never be in your favour. You have to be ready always. The preparation must be focused. Many good players don't play long, but if you have focus and a long vision, you will go up. He has picked everything well, and I am happy that he is playing well for India and winning matches for the country."

Regarding Jaiswal's favourite shots, Singh shared, "He always said he wanted to develop the cover drive. Later, when he started playing IPL or senior cricket, he told me he wanted to develop the cut and pull shots."

