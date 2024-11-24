New Delhi [India], November 24 : South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada on Sunday said that he is thrilled to join Gujarat Titans ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

Rabada was sold to Gujarat Titans (GT) for Rs 10.75 crores. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) started the bid with Rs 2 crore, and Mumbai Indians (MI) too came into the bidding war along with the Gujarat-based franchise. In the end, the Proteas pacer made his way to the GT, the one-time IPL champions.

Rabada said that he can't wait to get into the Gujarat Titans camp ahead of the IPL 2025 season and make some good memories.

"Hey guys, this is KG here. I am so thrilled to be joining the Gujarat Titans family. I can't wait to get into the camp, make some good memories, do my best and also make some good friends too," Rabada said in a video shared on Gujarat Titans' official social media handle.

The South African pacer is among the best in the world, having taken 71 wickets in 65 T20Is. He is the part of the SA team which reached the T20 World Cup finals this year and took 13 wickets in nine matches. Rabada has played T20 leagues and competitions worldwide and taken 264 scalps in 211 matches.

In the IPL, Rabada has represented Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, having taken 117 wickets in 80 matches. With PBKS from 2022-2024, he took 41 wickets in 30 matches while with DC from 2017-2021, he took 76 wickets in 50 matches. In 11 matches last season for Punjab Kings, he took 11 wickets at an average of 33.81.

Earlier on Sunday, GT's director of cricket Vikram Solanki said that the team management is very happy with the team they have got.

"We're very happy with the team we've got. There's a small number of players in these first two sets and we played our part, according to our plan. The team is starting to take shape but we still need to fill slots and be smart. Actually, a number of very good players come tomorrow as well," Solanki was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

