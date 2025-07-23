"Kamboj a good replacement....": Former Indian pacer Aaron on India's injury woes for Manchester Test

By Vivek Prabhakar Singh

Northamptonshire [UK], July 23 : Former India pacer Varun Aaron has weighed in on Team India's growing list of injuries ahead of the fourth Test against England at Manchester, saying that debutant Anshul Kamboj is a "good replacement" for the injured players.

India will be without pace-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who has a left knee injury, and pacer Akash Deep, who is out with a groin niggle.

Akash had taken a ten-wicket haul at Edgbaston earlier in the series. Meanwhile, left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh's Test debut has also been delayed due to injury. Shardul Thakur will replace Reddy as an all-rounder, while Kamboj has been handed his maiden international cap.

Speaking to ANI, Aaron said, "Arshdeep had not played yet, so we cannot say much about him. Akash Deep had a brilliant game in Birmingham, which was heartening. Injuries are something no fast bowlers can control. Anshul Kamboj is a good replacement. Prasidh's last Test spell was really good. Good news is (Jasprit) Bumrah is going to play, and we all know how good Bumrah is."

Kamboj is known for his ability to stick to traditional lengths and hit the deck hard, generating movement. He was part of the India A squad before for the two unofficial Tests against the England Lions and impressed in the second, taking four wickets, including two in a single over. Not just with the ball, Kamboj exuded grit with the bat, stitching an unbeaten 149-run stand with Tanush Kotian in the same contest and scoring a half-century himself.

In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, he scalped 34 wickets in six matches and finished as the leading wicket-taker in the 2024-25 Duleep Trophy. He created history by becoming only the third Indian to take all ten wickets in an innings against Kerala. In First-Class cricket, Kamboj boasts 79 wickets in 24 matches at an average of 22.88 while maintaining a strike rate of 44.2 and an economy of 3.10.

Aaron, currently in the UK as part of the India Champions squad for the World Championship of Legends (WCL), also spoke about his team's disappointing start to the tournament. India Champions lost to South Africa Champions after being restricted to 111/9 while chasing 209, with AB de Villiers scoring a quickfire 63. Their opening match against Pakistan Champions was called off due to political tensions between the two nations.

Speaking on his team's poor start, Aaron said, "I am very sure we are going to bounce back. Last year, it was quite close towards the end, but we reached the finals and won. This first game, a lot of guys had not played for a long time and were a little rusty. Come next game, everyone will find their rhythm."

India's next match will be against Australia Champions on Saturday.

