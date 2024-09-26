Kamindu Mendis continues remarkable streak with another half-century in Test Cricket

Galle [Sri Lanka], September 26 : Kamindu Mendis' extraordinary run in Test cricket shows no signs of slowing down, as he notched yet another half-century, making it eight consecutive scores of fifty or more in Test cricket, as per ICC.

This achievement sets a new record, as no other player in the history of the game has managed fifty-plus scores in each of their first eight Test matches.

Batting at No. 5 in the second Test against New Zealand in Galle, Mendis once again displayed his exceptional form.

Supported by Angelo Mathews at the other end, Mendis was the dominant force in their partnership, reaching his half-century in just 53 balls.

This aggressive approach complemented Dinesh Chandimal's earlier century, which had already placed Sri Lanka in a commanding position.

Mendis' consistency has been a defining feature of his Test career so far. His unprecedented string of fifty-plus scores underscores his reliability and skill at the crease.

Before Mendis set this new benchmark, the record was held by Pakistan's Saud Shakeel, who achieved fifty-plus scores in his first seven Test matches.

By the end of the day's play, Sri Lanka had amassed 306/3, with Mathews and Mendis involved in an unbeaten stand of 85 runs.

This dominant performance further solidifies Sri Lanka's strong position in the ICC World Test Championship series, following their win at the same venue earlier in the week, which gave them a 1-0 lead.

Mendis' remarkable consistency and ability to deliver under pressure continue to be a significant asset for Sri Lanka as they strive for success in the Test arena.

In the first Test, Mendis scored his fourth Test century in his seventh Test match. He scored 114 off 173 deliveries against New Zealand at Galle on Wednesday.

He was promoted to no. 5 after his excellent form in England.

Mendis has scored centuries in Sylhet twice, Manchester, and Galle, but he considered this as the most special.

Mendis, who made 61 on his Test debut against Australia in 2022, hit top gear against Bangladesh earlier this year. He made 102 in Sylhet in the first innings and a stunning 164 in the second, followed by an unbeaten 92 in Chattogram.

Against England, he made 113 at Old Trafford, added 74 at Lord's, and wrapped up with 64 at The Oval as Sri Lanka won a Test match on English soil for the first time in a decade.

Mendis, has moved up three spots to 16th in the Test batting rankings.

