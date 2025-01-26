Kamindu Mendis crowned ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year

New Delhi [India], January 26 : Sri Lankan cricketer Kamindu Mendis has been named the ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year, following an exceptional 2024 marked by consistent and impactful performances across formats, as per the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The 26-year-old left-handed batter accumulated an impressive 1451 runs in the calendar year at an average exceeding 50, solidifying his status as one of the brightest talents in international cricket. Despite having just one Test match under his belt before 2024, Mendis transformed himself into a reliable all-format player for Sri Lanka and emerged as a key figure in high-pressure situations.

Mendis had a stellar year in Test cricket, amassing 1049 runs in nine matches at an astounding average of 74.92. Slotting into the middle order, he became one of only six batters to score over 1000 Test runs in 2024 and boasted the highest average among them.

The southpaw's consistency and ability to convert starts into substantial scores were evident as he notched up five centuries and three half-centuries during the year. His performances were instrumental in Sri Lanka's push for a maiden ICC World Test Championship Final spot.

In one of the most remarkable milestones of his career, Mendis equalled Don Bradman's record by becoming the joint-third fastest to reach 1000 Test runs, achieving the feat in just 13 innings.

Mendis played a pivotal role in Sri Lanka's Test victories against top teams like New Zealand, Bangladesh, and England, showcasing his ability to excel in both home and overseas conditions. His contributions in the three-Test series in England were particularly noteworthy, as he finished as Sri Lanka's leading run-scorer and played a significant role in securing their first Test win in England in over a decade.

The highlight of Mendis' remarkable year came during the second Test against New Zealand in Galle. He scored a career-best unbeaten 182 in the first innings, anchoring Sri Lanka to a massive total of 602/5. His knock, built over 250 deliveries and featuring 16 boundaries and four sixes, laid the foundation for a dominant 2-0 series victory. His efforts earned him the Player of the Match award.

Kamindu Mendis' meteoric rise in 2024 has established him as one of Sri Lanka's most dependable players, capable of delivering under pressure and rising to the occasion in crucial matches. His achievements are a testament to his talent and determination, and this recognition from the ICC marks the beginning of what promises to be a long and successful career.

