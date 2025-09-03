Kamindu Mendis Guides Sri Lanka to 4-Wicket Win Over Zimbabwe in 1st T20I at Harare

Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: The Sri Lankan cricket team defeated Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the three-match series at Harare Sports Club on Tuesday 3, 2025. Zimbabwe posted 175 for seven in 20 overs, led by Brian Bennett’s 81. Dushmantha Chameera took three wickets for 30 runs in four overs to restrict the hosts. In reply, Sri Lanka chased down the target, scoring 177 for six with five balls remaining. Kamindu Mendis remained unbeaten on 41 as the Sri Lankan recovered after losing early wickets. The opening partnership added 96 runs before Zimbabwe fought back.

We held our nerve and secured a thrilling victory! Sri Lanka wins the first T20I against Zimbabwe by 4 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series! #ZIMvSL#SriLankaCricket #LionsRoarpic.twitter.com/WAUCWUSuGw — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) September 3, 2025

Bennett’s 81 came off 57 balls and included 12 fours. This was his ninth fifty in T20 internationals and his fifth against Sri Lanka. He has now completed 100 career fours in T20Is. Chameera shone with the ball, claiming three wickets and finishing with an economy rate of 7.50. He has now taken 58 wickets in 56 T20Is.

Zimbabwe 175/7 (20 overs)

Brian Bennett 81, Sikandar Raza 28, Ryan Burl 17,

Dushmantha Chameera 3/30, Nuwan Thushara 1/47, Maheesh Theekshana 1/38

Sri Lanka 177/6 (19.1 overs)

Kamindu Mendis* 41, Pathum Nissanka 55, Kusal Mendis 38,

Tinotenda Maposa 1/47, Richard Ngarava 2/19, Blessing Muzarabani 1/41

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani