Kamran Akmal names Ashwin, Jadeja as two vital cogs in India's XI for home Tests

New Delhi [India], September 23 : Former Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal said that two players without whom India can't complete their Test playing XI in the home conditions are Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

In the opening Test against Bangladesh in Chennai, Ashwin and Jadeja made the headlines for their match-saving partnership in the first innings.

In a surprising turn of events, India's experienced batters landed short in front of Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed. With the hosts reduced to 144/6, India's seasoned all-round duo scripted a comeback that put Bangladesh's back against the wall.

Ashwin and Jadeja steadied India's sinking ship by stitching up a 199-run partnership. Ashwin celebrated his sixth Test century while Jadeja played a valiant 86-run knock.

Kamran lavished praise on the veteran spin duo.

"What an all-round performance from Ashwin. He took six wickets in the second inning and even scored a century. He won the match and took his team out of trouble. It was a match-winning partnership from Jaddu. Without these two players, India can't form a Test playing XI when playing in home conditions. They have such a reputation. They are big performers," Kamran said on his YouTube channel.

Their splendid display wasn't just limited to the bat. After weaving their magic, the duo stepped up with the ball.

Jadeja ended the match with figures of 5/77 across both innings. On the other hand, Ashwin, who went wicketless in the first inning, struck back with a six-wicket haul in the second.

Apart from Jadeja and Ashwin's heroics, Shubman Gill found the form he was patiently waiting for.

After he failed to assert his authority in the first inning, he found his groove in the second attempt and capitalised on it with an unbeaten 119.

"Shubman Gill showed his form. He is a remarkable player. It is important for Gill to score runs because he played in place of experienced players. He has talent, and that is why he is playing there," Kamran added.

During Shubman's exploits, Rishabh Pant stood on the other end and wrote the story of his remarkable comeback.

After being involved in a life-threatening accident in December 2022, Pant announced his comeback in Test cricket with a stupendous 109-run knock. His aggressive strokes, pummeling Bangladesh bowlers, evoked a wave of nostalgia among the Indian fans.

"It was an incredible performance from Pant. I salute the medical panel and the trainer who brought him back to the field. He has shown what he can do for the Indian team," Kamran noted.

With an all-round performance, India secured an emphatic 280-run victory. Riding high on momentum, India will look to sweep away Bangladesh in the second Test beginning in Kanpur on Friday.

