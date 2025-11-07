Kane Williamson misses out as New Zealand announce ODI squad for West Indies series

Wellington [New Zealand], November 7 : Former skipper Kane Williamson misses out from the squad as New Zealand announce their ODI squad for the three-match series against West Indies at home starting from November 16.

Williamson announced his retirement from T20Is earlier this month and will skip the ODI series against the West Indies, which commences in Christchurch on November 16. He will instead focus on the upcoming ICC World Test Championship series with the Caribbean side from the start of next month, as reported by the ICC.

The Black Caps are boosted by the return of key pacer Matt Henry for the ODIs with the West Indies, with in-form all-rounder Mitchell Santner to once again captain the side that will be looking to continue the momentum they received from their recent ODI series triumph against England.

The likes of Mohammad Abbas (ribs), Finn Allen (foot), Lockie Ferguson (hamstring), Adam Milne (ankle), Will O'Rourke (back), Glenn Phillips (groin) and Ben Sears (hamstring) remain sidelined due to injury, with pacer Blair Tickner retaining his place in the 14-player squad following some good efforts against England.

New Zealand coach Rob Walter has been impressed with Tickner's recent performances and thinks the 32-year-old deserves to retain his place in the squad.

"We couldn't have asked for more from Ticks against England. He brought plenty of energy, and his pace and bounce proved to be a big test for some of the best batters in the world. It was pleasing to see him come in at short notice and perform at that level, and that's a testament to the hard work he's been putting in away from the group," Walter said, as quoted by ICC.

"It's awesome to be able to keep rewarding guys who work hard and perform when they get the opportunity, and we know he'll be a big asset for us in another important series," he added.

Walter is expecting a tough battle against the West Indies.

"The West Indies are always dangerous and have a host of players who can change a game in any format. It's another important series for us as we continue to grow and improve in the format, so we're looking forward to what's to come," he added.

New Zealand ODI squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young.

Series schedule:

First ODI - Christchurch, November 16.

Second ODI - Napier, November 19.

Third ODI - Hamilton, November 22.

