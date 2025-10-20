Kane Williamson to make comeback in England ODI series

New Delhi [India], October 20 : Kane Williamson is set to make his return to international cricket when New Zealand takes on England in a three-match ODI series starting October 26 at Bay Oval, his home ground in Mount Maunganui.

The veteran batter, 35, had been sidelined for the ongoing T20I series against England due to "minor medical issue" over the past month, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Williamson currently holds a casual contract with New Zealand Cricket (NZC). He opted out of the T20I series against Australia and also skipped the Zimbabwe tour to feature in county cricket and The Hundred as part of his deal with Middlesex. More recently, he took on a new role as strategic advisor for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

All-rounder Nathan Smith also makes a comeback to the squad after completing his recovery from an abdominal injury sustained during the first Test against Zimbabwe in August in Bulawayo. The 27-year-old has not featured in competitive cricket since that injury but has now been declared fully fit for the upcoming season.

Head coach Rob Walter expressed his delight at having both Williamson and Smith back in the mix. For Williamson, this will mark his first appearance for New Zealand since the Champions Trophy final in Dubai earlier this year. Smith too was part of that final, stepping in as a late replacement for the injured Matt Henry.

"Kane and Nathan have had to work hard to overcome their respective injuries and illness," Walter said in a statement, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"We all know what Kane means to the Blackcaps - to have his skill, experience and leadership back in the group is fantastic," he added.

"Nathan's still relatively new to his international career, but he's impressed with his all-round skills and ability in the field."

Meanwhile, Mitchell Santner returns to lead the ODI side after guiding the Black Caps to the Champions Trophy final. The bowling all-rounder, who was recovering from an abdominal injury, is currently part of the ongoing T20I series against England and will continue in action for the ODIs.

New Zealand will be without several key players for the upcoming ODI series against England, with Finn Allen (foot), Lockie Ferguson (hamstring), Adam Milne (ankle), Will O'Rourke (back), Glenn Phillips (groin), and Ben Sears (hamstring) all ruled out due to injuries.

Tom Latham will also return to the national side, taking up wicketkeeping duties and making his first appearance for New Zealand since the Champions Trophy final earlier this year. The left-hander had missed the two-Test series in Zimbabwe with a shoulder injury and hasn't featured in any competitive match since scoring a century for Birmingham Bears in the T20 Blast in July.

Joining the squad alongside Nathan Smith is Canterbury's seam-bowling all-rounder Zak Foulkes. He has only two international caps to his name but impressed recently with back-to-back fifties for New Zealand A during the unofficial ODI series in Benoni in September. Michael Bracewell and Rachin Ravindra add further depth to the all-round department.

Matt Henry is currently the leading wicket-taker among pacers in ODIs in 2025, with 24 wickets in nine innings at an impressive average of 15.50.

This will be Walter's first assignment as head coach with the New Zealand ODI side.

New Zealand ODI squad: Mitchell Santner (Captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (Wicket-keeper), Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

