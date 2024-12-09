Kapil Dev urges Vinod Kambli to seek help, rehabilitation after concernn grows over his 'condition'

New Delhi [India], December 9 : Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev has expressed his concern over the current state of former cricketer Vinod Kambli, urging him to take responsibility for his own well-being and seek help. Speaking about Kambli, Kapil Dev emphasized the importance of self-care and the support available to him if he chooses to return to rehabilitation.

Recently, India cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar met his childhood friend Vinod Kambli and unveiled a memorial of renowned cricket coach Ramakant Vitthal Achrekar at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park. In the video of the meeting, Kambli looked fragile, further growing concerns over his physical and emotional well-being.

"He has to support himself; we can't look after anybody if he doesn't want to look after himself," Kapil Dev stated.

The former Indian captain highlighted the collective disappointment and sadness felt by the cricketing community over Kambli's situation.

"So all the cricketers feel very sad about what we have seen," he added.

Kapil Dev extended his well-wishes to Kambli and appealed to his close friends to guide him towards making healthier choices.

"I wish he or his closest friends who are spending time with him try to give him some sense to look after himself. Go back to rehab and we will all support him," he said.

The cricket icon's message was clear, while the cricketing fraternity is ready to offer its support, the first step must come from Kambli himself.

"He has to go back and look after himself," Kapil Dev reiterated.

Vinod Kambli, once a promising talent in Indian cricket, has faced numerous personal and professional challenges over the years. Kapil Dev's heartfelt plea underscores the need for Kambli to prioritize his health and well-being, with the assurance of support from his peers and the wider cricketing community.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, former cricketer and Sachin's childhood friend Vinod Kambli, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar, former bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, Pravin Amre, 1983 World Cup-winning player Balwinder Singh Sandhu and others were also present during the unveiling ceremony of the memorial of the legendary coach.

In a video shared by Shivaji Park Gymkhana, Sachin walked to Kambli to greet him. The duo, who were pupils of Ramakant Vitthal Achrekar, embraced each other and had a brief chat.

