Karun Nair joins Northamptonshire for remaining County games 

Northamptonshire [UK], September 9 : Indian batter Karun Nair has joined Northamptonshire for the remaining games of County Championship. Karun has replaced Australia's Sam Whiteman.

The 31-year-old boasts of an impressive record across all formats and arrives for the remaining three County Championship fixtures in place of Sam Whiteman who has returned to Australia.

“I’m really looking forward to joining Northamptonshire and getting to play in the County Championship. You hear a lot about county cricket and I know Prithvi [Shaw] really enjoyed his time with the team so it’s exciting to have the opportunity to be involved too,” Nair said in the press release of Northamptonshire county cricket club.

Nair has compiled just shy of 6,000 runs across 85 appearances in first-class cricket with an average of 48.94 and 15 centuries. He received a call up to the Indian test side in 2016 and turned his maiden international century into an unbeaten triple against England in Chennai.

“Hopefully I can make an impact for the team while I’m there, that’s the main thing for me. It’s about doing as much as I can to help the team get some wins in these last three games.”

Northamptonshire Head Coach John Sadler was delighted to sign a player of Nair’s calibre.

“It’s great that we’ve been able to secure Karun to come over for the remainder of the season, he’s really keen to get going.” Sadler said.

“He’s a high class batter who’s scored something like 11,000 runs in his career and his first class numbers are particularly special.”

"He brings buckets of experience too which is so valuable to have around the dressing room, I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do for us in these three games.”

Nair has landed in the UK and will link up with the squad ahead of the upcoming County Championship fixture against Warwickshire starting on Sunday.

