Karun Nair returns to County Championship after going unsold in IPL auction

New Delhi [India], January 23 : India batter Karun Nair who went unsold in the Indian Premier League auction is set to return to Northamptonshire for seven County Championship fixtures in April and May.

Northamptonshire brought in Nair for the final three matches as their final bid to avoid relegation to Division Two.

They failed in their attempts, but Nair was exceptional with scores of 78, 150 and 21 in his three innings.

Head coach John Sadler expressed his delight over Nair returning to the team and said as quoted from a press release, "Not only did he score some incredible runs for us, his calmness, his temperament, and his hunger for more runs was superb. We are delighted to get him on board with us again and I'm sure he will be a super asset for us again this season."

Nair after returning to Northamptonshire for another stint is raring to get on the field and win games for the club.

"I'm thrilled to be returning to for another stint of County Championship cricket. Our aim is to win games and get promoted and I'm excited to get stuck in with the bat and help the team secure victories," Nair said.

"I would like to thank the coach and captain for believing in me and giving me this wonderful opportunity. I was really happy with my form last season and hopefully, I can get going right away and put big runs on the board," Nair added.

Nair has played six Tests and two ODIs for India which also featured an unbeaten 303 against England in Chennai in late 2016.

He remains one of two men to score a triple century for India in Tests alongside iconic opener Virender Sehwag, who achieved the feat twice.

