Keacy Carty, Roston Chase's fifties propel WI to 231 against Australia in first ODI

Melbourne [Australia], February 2 : Keacy Carty and Roston Chase's stunning half-centuries propelled West Indies to 231 against Australia in the first ODI of a three-match series here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

Xavier Bartlett announced himself by grabbing four wickets, including one with his third ball in international cricket, in his debut new-ball spell, helping Australia bundle out visitors for 231 runs.

For Windies, Keacy Carty scored the highest with 88 off 108 while Chase played a fine knock of 59 runs.

Opting to bowl first, debutant Xavier Bartlett drew first blood as he removed Justin Greaves for one run in the second over of the game. In the fourth over of the game, Bartlett struck again, removing opener Alick Athanaze for 5.

The right-handed batter Keacy Carty then handled the charge with Shai Hope and kept piling runs with his team.

The debutant Bartlett then produced a fiery bowl to send Hope packing for 12 runs. Windies kept losing wickets at regular intervals but it was Carty and Roston Chase who hammered Australian bowlers all around the ground.

Carty displayed great resilience and determination as he brought up his half-century in the 31st over of the game.

The duo were dealing in boundaries against hosts while keeping the momentum on the Windies' side. The pair stitched up a much-needed 100-run partnership stand-up.

Experienced spinner Adam Zampa then snared the wicket of Chase for 59. In the 41st over, Carty was denied a maiden century as he responded to Hayden Walsh's call for a single but fell prey to run out.

The Windies kept losing wickets and in the second last over Sean Abbott finished the visitors' innings as he removed Hayden Walsh, bundling out West Indies for 231 in 48.4 overs.

Brief score: West Indies 231 (Keacy Carty 88; Roston Chase 59; Xavier Bartlett 4-17) vs Australia.

