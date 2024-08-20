Kendel Kadowaki Fleming marks Japan's debut in New York Strikers lineup

New Delhi [India], August 20 : The New York Strikers announced that Kendel Kadowaki Fleming, a prominent cricketing figure from Tokyo Japan, is now officially part of the Strikers Franchise, which has begun their campaign in the Max 60 tournament.

This addition marks a significant enhancement to the Strikers' squad as they aim to make a strong impact in the Caribbean league post their registered five-wicket win against Miami Lions, the New York Strikers said in a press release.

Highly regarded as one of the top-order batters in Japanese cricket, Kendel Fleming has been involved with cricket since the Under 19 World Cup 2020. Kendel currently serves as the captain of the Japanese Cricket team and is considered the first-ever Japanese cricketer who has scored his fastest T20 International Century in his bid to qualify Japan for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Expressing excitement of Kendel Fleming debuting for Strikers, owner Sagar Khanna said, "We couldn't have asked for a better representation and a better talent than Kendel. Kendel's arrival has already made a positive impact on our team dynamics. His skills and experience are invaluable as we aim for a stronger show this season."

The recent signing of Kendel Kadowaki Fleming further demonstrates Striker's commitment to attracting top global talent, as previously seen with the signing of Pakistani legend Babar Azam.

The Pakistan Icon was a former member of Strikers who won numerous accolades with his quick-fire century in the Lanka Premier League 2023.

Anticipating playing a crucial role in the Strikers' campaign, Japan's cricketing icon Kendel Fleming said, "I'm honoured to be the first Japanese male player brought from Tokyo to contribute to the Strikers campaign in the Max 60. The team has been incredibly welcoming, and I'm looking forward to deliver strong performances and achieving our goals together."

The New York Strikers competed against the Caribbean Tigers and Miami Lions in the inaugural Max 60 tournament. In that match, the Strikers demonstrated their competitive edge, showcasing their strengths and strategies against both strong opponents.

The New York Strikers will next play Grand Cayman Jaguars on Wednesday 2:30 AM IST to be livestreamed on Fancode.

