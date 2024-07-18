Kerala Cricket League franchises announced, tournament to begin on Sept 2

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 18 : The bidding process for the Kerala T20 Premier League (KT20PL) has successfully concluded. After the Indian Premier League (IPL), the KT20PL aims to highlight top cricket talent and deliver an exciting sporting spectacle.

The tournament will kick off on September 2 at the Greenfield International Stadium, with six teams participating in the competition.

Expression of interest were received from reputed entities to acquire franchise rights through an advertisement published on June 26, 2024. The initial submission deadline of July 15, 2024, was extended to 17 for bidder convenience. An FAQ section addressing common queries was also provided on the KCA website and sent to bidders who purchased bids.

The technical evaluation, conducted by KPMG, assessed bidders against the laid-out eligibility criteria. A total of 13 responses were received, with the evaluation completed by noon today. The base price was fixed at INR 1 crore plus GST, with a maximum ceiling price of INR 2.5 crore. The process aimed to attract committed team owners passionate about cricket, with a focus on sustainability and value creation.

The bidders in the auction were Zohra A Sait and Azeem A Sait (Finesse Market Link Private Limited), TS Kaladharan (Console Shipping Services India Private Limited - Consortium), Subash George (Enigmatic Smile Rewards Private Limited), Sanju Mohammed (EKK Infrastructure Limited), Rajive Paul (Chungath Jewellers), Sohan Roy Sreevilas Krishnan (Aries Group), Jose Pattara and S. Priyadarshan (Consortium).

