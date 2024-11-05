Kerr, Wolvaardt, Dottin nominated for ICC Women's Player of the Month for October

New Delhi [India], November 5 : New Zealand's T20 World Cup champion Amelia Kerr, South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt and West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin are in contention for the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for October.

At just 24, Melie Kerr emerged as the star of New Zealand's maiden T20 World Cup victory last month, securing the Player of the Tournament title. Kerr's all-around prowess was on full display as she accumulated 135 runs across six matches and clinched a record-setting 15 wickets in a single edition. In the final against South Africa, Kerr delivered a match-winning performance, scoring a crucial 43 runs and taking three wickets. Her impressive form continued during New Zealand's tour of India, where she took four wickets in her sole ODI appearance.

South Africa's captain, Laura Wolvaardt, led her team to their second consecutive T20 World Cup final with an inspirational run with the bat. Wolvaardt amassed 223 runs at an impressive average of 44.60, finishing as the leading run-scorer of the tournament. Known for her consistency, Wolvaardt had also been the top-scorer when South Africa hosted the tournament in 2023. Her unbeaten 59 against the West Indies in the opening match set the tone for the Proteas' campaign, resulting in a dominant 10-wicket victory.

Deandra Dottin, who returned to the West Indies' lineup in October, made an impact with her explosive performances both with bat and ball which propelled the West Indies to the semifinals for the first time since 2018. Dottin scored 120 runs with a strike rate of 162.16, the highest in this edition, and took five wickets in as many games. In a critical group stage match against England, her quickfire 27 off 19 balls was instrumental in securing a win for her team.

Dottin's standout performance came in the semifinals against New Zealand, where she took four wickets and scored a dynamic 33 runs, including three sixes in a single over, nearly steering the West Indies into the final.

