Khar Gymkhana cancels Jemimah Rodrigues's membership following AGM decision

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 : Khar Gymkhana has revoked the membership of Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues. The decision was made unanimously during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Gymkhana, following complaints from several members regarding the misuse of membership privileges by her father, Ivan Rodrigues.

According to Shiv Malhotra, a member of the managing committee of Khar Gymkhana, Ivan Rodrigues had been booking the Presidential Hall at concessional rates using Jemimah's membership. These bookings were allegedly for organizing religious activities, which is a violation of Article 4 of the Gymkhana's by-laws. Malhotra and other members noticed these activities and, upon investigation, discovered that around 35 such events had taken place over the past year and a half.

Commenting on the revocation, Malhotra said while speaking to ANI, " As far as her membership is concerned absolutely she (Jemimah) is the pride of the country. We wish her well and wish she brings more accolades to the country. There is no issue about that. The membership was given to her...The privilege was misused by her father using her membership and booking the presidential hall. The booking was for 1.5 years, our members were not getting the space...To misuse that privilege is an issue..."

Madhvi Ashar, Vice President of Khar Gymkhana also opened up and said, "When the motion came up for hearing and when it was explained to the members, our President was charing the meeting the house was really upset to hear all this. Spontaneously it happened that her membership should be cancelled..."

The Gymkhana's decision underscores the importance of adhering to the institution's by-laws and maintaining fairness in the usage of its facilities. While Jemimah's contributions to Indian cricket are celebrated, the Gymkhana deemed it necessary to take action against the misuse of membership benefits.

Rodrigues has played so far three Tests, thirty ODIs, and 104 T20Is for India, and accumulated 3087 runs and six wickets.

