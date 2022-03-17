Khaya Zondo called up to Proteas Test squad

Khaya Zondo, the KwaZulu Natal batter, has earned his maiden call-up to the Test squad for the forthcoming two-match Test series versus Bangladesh, starting on March 31. In absence of regulars like Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen, who are all playing in the upcoming IPL 2022, Lizaad Williams and Daryn Dupavillon have also been included.Zondo, who has played six ODIs for his country, has aggregated 6230 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 31.78. Incidentally, he has been in fine form this season, evidenced by the fact that he notched up his highest first-class score in the 2021-22 season versus Western Province.

“The loss of the IPL players is not ideal, but we back the CSA system, its ever growing pipeline and most of all, the players we have selected,” said Cricket South Africa convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang.“Every member of the team is selected based on the excellence that they have shown over an extended period of time and there is no better opportunity for them than now, to show us what they have to offer the Proteas on this highly anticipated occasion.” Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen - the two batters - are also unavailable due to IPL commitments. South Africa, though, will be bolstered by the return of their number three batter, Keegan Petersen. The right-hander missed the New Zealand Test series as he was laid low by Covid-19.The first Test will be played in Durban from March 31 while the second Test will begin on April 8 at Port Elizabeth.

South Africa's Test squad: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Duanne Olivier, Keegan Petersen, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo.

