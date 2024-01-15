Kieron Pollard shares words of encouragement with young West Indies team ahead of U-19 World Cup

New Delhi [India], January 15 : Star all-rounder Kieron Pollard motivated the young West Indies during his interaction ahead of the U19 World Cup.

Pollard who possesses a wide range of experience in international cricket and T20 cricket shared some words of advice for young cricketers.

In a video posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Instagram on Monday, Pollard was seen encouraging the young boys in Maroon as they gear up for the massive challenge.

Jordan Johnson thanked Pollard for his words of encouragement and said, "We'd like to thank you guys for coming up, and giving us your words of encouragement and motivation. And I hope that they'll use it to the best of their abilities. To help us throughout the World Cup. Thank you!"

Pollard has been a key figure for the Caribbean side in the white-ball cricket. In 123 ODIs for West Indies, he has amassed 2,706 runs at a strike rate of 94.41 and also has 55 scalps in his kitty.

He also has three centuries and 13 fifties to his name. In the T20I format, the all-rounder scored 1,569 runs at a strike rate of 135.14 and 42 wickets.

The 36-year-old was a part of the West Indies team that lifted the Men's T20 World Cup in 2012. The U-19 West Indies team will begin their campaign on the opening day of the tournament, taking against hosts South Africa in Potchefstroom on Friday.

They are placed in Group B which will see them go up against England and Scotland as well.

