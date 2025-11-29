Kieron Pollard to lead MI Emirates in upcoming ILT20 season

New Delhi [India], November 29 : West Indies legend Kieron Pollard has been named the captain of MI Emirates for the upcoming season of the ILT20, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The 38-year-old Pollard was signed by MI Emirates as a wildcard, along with star cricketer Nichola Pooran, ahead of the upcoming ILT20.

The West Indies legend will take over the leadership responsibilities from Pooran in the ILT20. Pollard will work with former India all-rounder Robin Singh, who is the coach at MI Emirates.

Having played 720 matches, the 38-year-old Pollard is the most capped cricketer in T20 cricket. The great cricketer is 320 runs behind Chris Gayle's 14562 runs tally to become the leading run-getter in T20 history. The great all-rounder has notched up 14,237 runs at an average of 31.85 and a strike rate of 151.23.

With the ball, Pollard has scalped 333 wickets at an average of 25.36 in T20 cricket. The West Indies great has eight four-wicket hauls to his name in the shortest format.

Apart from Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard, MI Emirates have added Caribbean hitters Andre Fletcher, Romario Shepherd and Ackeem Auguste.

Wicketkeeper-batter Fletcher had fetched the highest bid of USD 260,000 at the inaugural ILT20 auction in October. MI Emirates will play their opening match against the Gulf Giants on December 4 in Dubai.

MI Emirates squad:

Auction Signings: Muhammad Rohid, Jordan Thompson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Andre Fletcher, Nosthush Kenjige, Mohamed Shafeeq, Zain Ul Abidin, Usman Khan, Ackeem Auguste, Arab Gul, Tajinder Dhillon, Zahoor Khan, Shakib Al Hasan.

Retentions and Direct Signings: Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tom Banton, Romario Shepherd, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow, AM Ghazanfar, Muhammad Waseem, Kamindu Mendis.

Wildcards: Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard.

