Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel achieves elusive feat at Wankhede Stadium following series win over India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 : New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel on Sunday achieved an elusive milestone at the iconic Wankhede Stadium following a historic 3-0 series win over India.

In the third match of the Test series against New Zealand, Ajaz Patel and Glenn Phillips unleashed a spin web on the Indian batter, spinning them towards history as NZ beat India by 25 runs and become the first visiting side to whitewash India in India in a series of three or more matches.

Ajaz Patel became the most successful overseas bowler at Wankhede Stadium after he picked up 25 wickets at the iconic stadium in Mumbai. The Kiwi spinner leapfrogged former England cricketer Ian Botham to achieve the landmark. Botham had 22 wickets at Wankhede Stadium.

In the three-match Test series against India, Ajaz Patel picked up 15 wickets at an average of 23.80. Meanwhile, he was named the 'Player of the Match' in the Mumbai Test after he bagged 11 wickets.

The 36-year-old Kiwi spinner made his Test debut in 2018 against Pakistan. After making his debut, Ajaz played 21 Tests and 37 innings and picked up 85 wickets at an economy rate of 3.25.

Chasing a target of 147 runs in the Mumbai Test, India was five down at 29 runs. However, a fighting half-century by Rishabh Pant (64 in 57 balls, with nine fours and a six) kept India in the game. After his dismissal, India once again lost their footing in the game and was bundled out for 121 runs.

Ajaz (6/57) took a memorable six-wicket haul. Also, Phillips (3/42) was fine with the ball, taking timely and crucial wickets.

Earlier, Kiwis were bundled out for 174, thanks to a five-wicket haul from Jadeja (5/55) and some fine bowling from Ravichandran Ashwin (3/62). A fighting half-century from Will Young (51 in 100 balls, with two fours and a six) was the NZ innings highlight. Kiwis took a 146-run lead over India, who made 263 in their first innings while replying to NZ's first innings total of 235 runs.

In their first innings, India had taken a 28-run lead over New Zealand. India was 84/4 at one point, but a 96-run stand between Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant (60 in 59 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) helped India recover. Gill played a memorable knock of 90 in 146 balls, with seven fours and a six. A fine knock of Washington Sundar (38* in 36 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) pushed India towards a lead, taking them to 263.

Ajaz Patel (5/103) was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis. Phillips, Ish Sodhi and Matt Henry took a wicket each.

Coming to the NZ first innings, Kiwis had won the toss and opted to bat first. Though spinners Jadeja (5/65) and Sundar (4/81) dominated the proceedings, half-centuries from Will Young (71 in 138 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Daryl Mitchell (82 in 129 balls, with three fours and three sixes) pushed NZ to 235. An 87-run stand between Young and Mitchell was what helped the Kiwis get to a respectable score.

