KKR equals record of scoring most 220+ scores with CSK, SRH

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 22 : During the clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) equalled the record of scoring most 220+ runs in the history of cash-rich league so far along with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

A century stand by Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar could not prevent another heartbreaking loss for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), as they agonisingly fell short by just a run against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

While batting first in the 36th encounter of the IPL 2024 against RCB, Shreyas Iyer-led side went on to score 222 runs in their 20 overs. The 222/6 is KKR's joint highest total against Royal Challengers, equalling the 222/3 they posted in the inaugural IPL match in 2008.

By scoring this total they equalled the record of scoring 220+ runs three times in the history of IPL along with CSK and SRH.

The other two occasions on which KKR have made 220 runs are against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 where they scored 272/7 and the other one was in 2013 where the Knight Riders scored 223/6 against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The CSK side has managed to score 220+ runs on three ocassions as well, which are as follows: 246/5 against RR in IPL 2010, 240/5 against Punjab Kings in IPL 2008.

SRH is another team that achieved the feat of scoring 220+ three times. Their all three scores have come in the ongoing 17th edition . They have scored 287 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 277 vs Mumbai Indians and 266 vs Delhi Capitals.

Coming to the match, RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis won the toss and elected to field first. Phil Salt's explosive 48 in 14 balls, with seven fours and three sixes, provided the two-time champions with some extra runs in the powerplay.

Wickets were falling from the other end continuously, but skipper Shreyas Iyer (50 in 36 balls, with seven fours and a six), Rinku Singh (24 in 16 balls, with two fours and a six), Andre Russell (27* in 20 balls, with four boundaries) and Ramandeep Singh (24* in nine balls, with two fours and two sixes) contributed just enough to take them to 222/6 in their 20 overs.

Cameron Green (2/35) was the pick of the bowlers for RCB. Yash Dayal also picked up two wickets but leaked 56 runs. Mohammed Siraj and Lockie Ferguson took a wicket.

In the run-chase, RCB lost Virat Kohli (18) and Faf Du Plessis (7) early. A 102-run partnership between Will Jacks (55 in 32 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes) and Rajat Patidar (52 in 23 balls, with three fours and five sixes) helped RCB bounce back, however, spells from Andre Russell (3/25) and Sunil Narine (2/34) changed the match once again. Karn Sharma attempted to swing the match in RCB's favour with three sixes in the final over, however, the team fell short by a run and skittled out for 221 in 20 overs.

Russell got the 'Player of the Match' for his knock of 27 and three wickets.

With this win, KKR moved up to the second spot with five wins and two losses, giving them 10 points. The RCB stays bottom of the table with a win and seven losses, aggregating just two points.

