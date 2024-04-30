KKR opener Phil Salt breaks Sourav Ganguly's 14-year-old record at Eden Gardens

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 30 : Kolkata Knight Riders opening batter Philip Salt broke former franchise skipper Sourav Ganguly's 14-year-old record after his blitz powered Knights to a 7-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024.

The 27-year-old English opener once again took the opposition bowlers by storm with his rapid 68-run knock.

His art of power hitting took his overall tally to 344 runs in six innings in the ongoing season which helped him surpass Ganguly's record of scoring most runs at the Eden Gardens in a single season of the IPL.

Salt now holds the record of scoring most runs in a single season at Eden Gardens with 344 runs.

Before him in 2010, the experienced left-handed batter struck 331 runs in seven innings at the Eden Gardens and held the record for 14 years.

KKR's star all-rounder Andre Russell in 2019 came close to Ganguly's record when he struck 311 runs in 7 innings.

Salt's heroic effort with the bat ensured that the chase turned out to be a comfortable one for KKR as they hardly broke a sweat and clinched a 7-wicket win.

Salt once again starred with the bat for the hosts. He took on DC bowlers in the powerplay and laid the foundation for a successful chase for KKR.

He struck 68 off 33 deliveries at a whopping strike rate of 206.06. His splendid knock was laced with seven fours and five maximums.

Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer took the cautious approach after Salt's dismissal and chased down the target with more than three overs to spare.

With this win, KKR now cushioned their place at the No. 2 spot with 12 points on the IPL 2024 points table while Delhi sit at the sixth position with 12 points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor