KKR registers their narrowest margin of win in IPL after beating RCB

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 21 : Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered their narrowest margin of win in the T20 tournament after beating Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 1-run at the iconic Eden Gardens on Sunday.

KKR's 2-run win over RCB in the 2014 season of the IPL in Sharjah holds the second place in the unique record. While the Kolkata-based franchise's 2-run win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 2020 season in Abu Dhabi stands in third place on the list.

Meanwhile, KKR's fourth narrowest margin of win came against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2024 season.

Summarizing the match, RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis won the toss and elected to field first. Phil Salt's explosive 48 in 14 balls, with seven fours and three sixes, provided the two-time champions with some extra runs in the powerplay. Wickets were falling from the other end continuously, but skipper Shreyas Iyer (50 in 36 balls, with seven fours and a six), Rinku Singh (24 in 16 balls, with two fours and a six), Andre Russell (27* in 20 balls, with four boundaries) and Ramandeep Singh (24* in nine balls, with two fours and two sixes) contributed just enough to take them to 222/6 in their 20 overs.

Cameron Green (2/35) was the pick of the bowlers for RCB. Yash Dayal also picked up two wickets but leaked 56 runs. Mohammed Siraj and Lockie Ferguson took a wicket.

In the run-chase, RCB lost Virat Kohli (18) and Faf Du Plessis (7) early. A 102-run partnership between Will Jacks (55 in 32 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes) and Rajat Patidar (52 in 23 balls, with three fours and five sixes) helped RCB bounce back,

However, spells from Andre Russell (3/25) and Sunil Narine (2/34) changed the match once again. Karn Sharma attempted to swing the match in RCB's favour with three sixes in the final over, however, the team fell short by a run and skittled out for 221 in 20 overs.

Russell got the 'Player of the Match' for his knock of 27 and three wickets.

With this win, KKR moved up to the second spot with five wins and two losses, giving them 10 points. The RCB stays bottom of the table with a win and seven losses, aggregating just two points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor