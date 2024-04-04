KKR's Raghuvanshi reminds Aakash Chopra of both SKY and Shubman Gill

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 4 : Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra hailed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi and said that the youngster reminded him of Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill.

The 18-year-old played a fiery knock of 54 runs from 27 balls at a strike rate of 200 against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday.

While speaking on his official YouTube channel, Chopra said that Raghuvanshi started hitting the ball and did not care who was bowling on the other end.

"When you saw Raghuvanshi, he said it doesn't make a difference to him whether it's Anrich Nortje or Khaleel Ahmed'who'cares'. He was hitting from the first ball. He scored his runs at a strike rate of 200. He reminded me of both Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill," Chopra said.

The former cricketer added that the young batter showed that he is the new identity of new India.

"After that, a small kid - Raghuvanshi. This player also showed that he is the identity of the new India. How times have changedwhen Mayank Yadav bowls, he is also the new India's kid, it doesn't matter to him who is standing in front of him, whether it's Jonny Bairstow, Cameron Green or Glenn Maxwell," he added.

Summarising the match, KKR's target of 273 turned out to be too much for DC, as they gave in to the pressure and ended up suffering a 106-run defeat.

The pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Vaibhav Arora bagged two wickets each to reduce DC to 33/4 in the powerplay.

These early blows derailed DC's approach to chasing down the massive total, which got more challenging with each delivery.

Eventually, the required rate turned out to be too much, as they ended up suffering a 106-run defeat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor