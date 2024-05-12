KKR's Ramandeep Singh fined 20 per cent match fees for IPL code of conduct breach

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 12 : Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batting all-rounder Ramandeep Singh has been fined 20 per cent of his match fees for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct.

The event occurred during KKR's triumph against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday, which secured their position in the IPL playoffs. Ramandeep committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20.

A statement from IPL read, "Ramandeep Singh of the Kolkata Knight Riders has been fined 20 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 60 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 11."

Level 1 offence under Article 2.20, which is designed to include all sorts of conduct that is harmful to the spirit of the game but is not clearly and fully addressed by the particular offences listed elsewhere in this Code of Conduct.

"Ramandeep committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the statement further read.

During the match against MI, Ramandeep slammed an undefeated 17 in rapid succession, including a final-ball six off Jasprit Bumrah, to propel KKR to 157/7, a score his team successfully defended.

