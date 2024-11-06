KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel join India A squad for second First-Class game against Australia A

New Delhi [India], November 6 : The Men's Selection Committee has announced the inclusion of KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel in the India A squad for the second first-class match against Australia A, scheduled to begin on Thursday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Prasidh Krishna was previously added as a replacement for Yash Dayal, who was named in India's T20I squad for the South Africa tour.

KL Rahul is expected to open alongside Abhimanyu Easwaran in the upcoming unofficial Test against Australia A. This match holds particular significance as India looks to finalize its squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with uncertainties surrounding Rohit Sharma's availability for the first Test in Perth, starting on November 22. Rahul and Easwaran are directly competing for the role to partner Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of the order.

Sources from ESPNcricinfo indicate that Rahul and Jurel, who travelled to Australia in advance of the main Test squad to gain match practice with India A, will both play in the Melbourne four-day game. With Rahul moving to the top of the order, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who opened in the first unofficial Test in Mackay, is likely to shift to the middle order, while Dhruv Jurel will take over wicketkeeping duties from Ishan Kishan.

Rohit Sharma's participation in the early part of the Australia tour remains uncertain due to personal reasons, potentially requiring strategic adjustments at the top of the order. Abhimanyu Easwaran, called up as the designated third opener, boasts an impressive first-class record, with 27 centuries in 100 matches, averaging 49.40. His recent form includes centuries in each of his last four first-class games.

KL Rahul, initially considered for a middle-order role, has been batting in that position since the 2023-24 South Africa tour, where he averaged 37.66 over 10 innings. Nevertheless, Rahul has extensive experience opening overseas and has scored Test centuries in England, South Africa, and Australia. A return to the top order would mirror his role on the 2021 England tour, where he stepped in as an opener due to injuries, notably scoring a century at Lord's.

Rahul's recent form has been mixed. After initially securing his place as India's preferred No. 6, he was sidelined following the first Test against New Zealand, with Sarfaraz Khan replacing him. However, Sarfaraz's form has been inconsistent, making his place in the starting lineup uncertain, especially given the conditions in Perth.

Dhruv Jurel, who debuted in the home series against England earlier this year, has shown promise as both a wicketkeeper and batsman. His performances include a Player-of-the-Match award in Ranchi, and with Rishabh Pant recovering from injuries, Jurel has emerged as a valuable reserve keeper and a bright prospect for the future.

As the selectors and team management prepare for challenging conditions in Perth, the performances of Rahul, Easwaran, and Jurel in Melbourne will be closely watched. Their displays could play a crucial role in shaping the final squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, particularly if Rohit Sharma is unavailable.

