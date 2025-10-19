KL Rahul continues fine run against Australia after top-scoring in Perth ODI

Perth [Australia], October 19 : Top-scorer against Australia since 2023, India batter KL Rahul continued his fine run against Kangaroos in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Sunday.

Rahul scored a crucial 38 in 31 balls, with two fours and two sixes, scoring at a strike rate of 122.58.

Since the start of 2023, KL has had a fine record against Australia in ODIs, scoring 495 runs in 10 matches and innings at an average of 82.50 and a strike rate of over 86, with five fifties and a best score of 97*.

He has a fine ODI record against Australia, scoring 771 runs in 18 innings at an average of 59.30, with seven fifties and a strike rate of 92.11. His best score against Australia is 97*.

Coming to the match, India was put to bowl first by Australia after winning the toss. The top-order of Rohit Sharma (8), skipper Shubman Gill (10), Virat Kohli (0) and Shreyas Iyer (11) struggled against Mitchell Starc (1/22) and Josh Hazlewood (2/20).

Team India's rhythm was disrupted by numerous rain breaks, and the match was eventually converted to a 26-overs-per-side. However, a 39-run stand between KL (38 in 31 balls, with two fours and a six) and Axar Patel (31 in 38 balls, with three fours) proved to be a breather. KL took India past the 100-run mark, pairing up with Washington Sundar. It was Nitish Kumar Reddy (19* in 11 balls, with two fours) who took India to 136/9 in 26 overs.

Mitchell Owen and Matthew Kuhnemann also took two wickets.

Australia need to chase down 131 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

