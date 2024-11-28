KL Rahul joins Delhi Capitals for fresh title pursuit

New Delhi [India], November 28 : In a significant move ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, KL Rahul has been acquired by the Delhi Capitals (DC) for an impressive Rs14 crore during the IPL Mega Auction.

The seasoned batter, eager to clinch his first IPL title, expressed his ambition, stating, "I have never won (IPL). Delhi has never won. Let's do it together." This statement, shared on the official X handle of the Delhi Capitals, marks a bold new chapter for both Rahul and the franchise.

KL Rahul's IPL journey has seen him represent four different franchises: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Punjab Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Despite his stellar performances, an IPL title has remained elusive. His move to the Delhi Capitals signals a mutual pursuit of the coveted trophy, as both player and team aim to end their title drought.

Rahul's versatility as a batter and wicketkeeper has established him as one of the league's most valuable players. Starting his IPL career in the middle order, he soon transitioned to an opening role, consistently topping the run charts. Between 2018 and 2022, Rahul scored over 590 runs each season, underscoring his reliability and prowess at the crease.

In 2018, Rahul stunned fans with a blazing 14-ball fifty against the Delhi Daredevils, setting a record for the fastest half-century in the tournament at the time.

In 2020, he won the Orange Cap for scoring the most runs in the season, amassing an impressive 670 runs.

Rahul's leadership journey began with the Punjab Kings in the 2020-21 season, where he took on his first captaincy role, showcasing his strategic acumen.

After joining LSG, he led the team to the playoffs in their debut season and repeated the feat the following year. However, a thigh injury limited him to just nine matches in IPL 2023.

Rahul's acquisition by the Delhi Capitals is both a strategic move and a bold statement of intent. With his consistent run-scoring ability and proven leadership, he is expected to play a pivotal role in the Capitals' quest for their maiden IPL title. As the new season approaches, both KL Rahul and the Delhi Capitals will be hoping to forge a successful partnership and finally claim the IPL trophy.

