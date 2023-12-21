KL Rahul joins MS Dhoni in elite company during third ODI against South Africa

Paarl [South Africa], December 21 : Indian stand-in skipper KL Rahul made history on Thursday, becoming the only second wicketkeeper from his country to score 1,000 runs in ODI cricket in a calendar year.

KL accomplished this feat during India's third ODI against South Africa in Paarl.

In the match, KL scored 21 in 35 balls, consisting of two fours.

In 27 ODIs this year, KL has scored 1,060 runs at an average of 66.25 and a strike rate of 87.74. He has scored two centuries and seven fifties this year, with the best score of 111*.

16 years back, legendary MS Dhoni had become the first Indian wicketkeeper to accomplish this milestone.

In 2007, Dhoni scored 1,103 runs in 33 ODI innings across 37 matches at an average of 44.12, with a century and seven fifties. In 2008, Dhoni scored 1,097 runs at an average of 57.73, with a century and eight fifties.

2009 was Dhoni's best year with the bat, scoring 1,198 runs at an average of 70.47, with two centuries and nine fifties. His best score was 124.

After 14 years, KL has become the second-ever wicketkeeper from India to cross 1,000 ODI runs in a calendar year.

Coming to the match, India was put on the field first by the Proteas. Rajat Patidar (22 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) had a hard-hitting international debut, while Sai Sudharsan (10) was disappointing following two back-to-back fifties. Skipper KL Rahul (21) also could not build on a solid start, leaving India at 101/3.

Then Samson had a 116-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Tilak Varma (52 in 75 balls, with six fours and a six). Samson scored his maiden ton, 108 runs in 114 balls, with six fours and three sixes. He played a cautious and measured knock instead of his usual attacking approach. Finishing touches from Rinku Singh (38 in 27 balls, three fours and two sixes) took India to 296/8.

Beuran Hendricks (3/63) and Nandre Burger (2/64) were the top bowlers for South Africa. Lizaad Williams, Wiaan Mulder and Keshav Maharaj got a wicket each.

The series is tied at 1-1 and India needs to defend 297 to win it.

