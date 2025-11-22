KL Rahul likely to lead Indian side in ODI against South Africa: BCCI sources

New Delhi [India], November 22 : Indian batter KL Rahul is likely to lead the Men in Blue in the upcoming three-match One Day International (ODI) series against South Africa starting from November 30, given Shubman Gill's unavailability due to a neck injury, as per a BCCI source.

Rahul is likely to lead the Indian team in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, as India will be without their captain, Shubman Gill. Gill, India's ODI captain, suffered the injury during the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata and is currently undergoing further assessment in Mumbai.

The 26-year-old had sustained a neck injury on Day 2 during India's first Test against South Africa. Gill was taken to the hospital after Day 2 of the Kolkata Test, shortly after retiring hurt in the first innings, having faced just three balls.

Gill has not regained full fitness for the second Test and will proceed to Mumbai for further assessment.

Shreyas Iyer, who was appointed his deputy in ODIs for the recently concluded Australia series in October, is also out of action due to an injury. Iyer suffered the injury during the third ODI against Australia.

With Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer out of action, Rahul emerges as the likely stand-in captain. Rahul boasts impressive ODI stats, having scored 3092 runs in 88 matches at an average of 48.31 and a strike rate of 88.41.

India is set to face South Africa in a three-match ODI series, starting with the first match on November 30 in Ranchi, followed by fixtures in Raipur on December 3 and Vizag on December 6. The much-anticipated series also marks the international comeback of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in home conditions.

