KL Rahul ruled out of 5th Test against England, Jasprit Bumrah to rejoin squad in Dharamshala

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 29 : India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, whose participation was subject to fitness, has been ruled out of the fifth and final Test against England in Dharamshala, while star speedster Jasprit Bumrah will link-up with the squad.

"The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring him and coordinating with specialists in London for further management of his issue," BCCI said in an official statement on Thursday.

Rahul could not join the second, third, and fourth Tests against England due to injury after he played the series opener in Hyderabad.

In a major boost for the hosts in the fifh Test, the right-arm seamer Bumrah, who was released from the squad for the 4th Test in Ranchi, will link-up with the squad in Dharamsala.

While providing the fitness update about Mohammed Shami, the board stated that the pacer successfully underwent a surgery on Monday for his right heel problem. He is recovering well and will soon head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to commence his rehabilitation process.

"Washington Sundar has been released from the squad. He will join Tamil Nadu - his Ranji Trophy side - for their Ranji Trophy Semi-final fixture against Mumbai, starting March 2nd, 2024. He will join the India squad after the completion of the domestic fixture for the fifth Test, if need be," the statement further reads.

With the five-match Test series in their bag by 3-1, India will lock horns with England in the fifth and last match, starting on March 7 in Dharamshala.

India's updated squad for the 5th Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

