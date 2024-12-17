KL Rahul stands ahead of stalwarts Virat, Rohit with bat in SENA countries since 2020

Brisbane [Australia], December 17 : KL Rahul has outshined Indian stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli by possessing the highest Test average in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries since 2020.

While the likes of Rohit, Virat and many more Indians have been tempted to play false shots, Rahul's temperament has been something to regard.

When the situation demanded runs, the duo were found wanting under the immense pressure of keeping the scoreboard ticking. With the high, Rahul upped the ante to become the driving force.

Despite a lack of support from the other end, Rahul took on the responsibility of scoring runs and wearing out the bowlers. He looked rock solid on Day 3 and gave nothing away to the deadly Australian pace express.

On Day 4 when Rahul came out to bat he had a stroke of luck with Steven Smith dropping him on the first ball off skipper Pat Cummins. The experienced batter made the most out of the situation and went on to bring up another fifty in red-ball cricket.

As Rahul continues to thrive overseas, statistics point towards his success. Since 2020, he has had a better average in SENA countries than Rohit, Virat and the dynamic Rishabh Pant.

Since 2020, in 10-plus innings, Rahul has averaged 41.1 in SENA nations, ahead of Pant's 34.8, Rohit's 33.2 and Virat's 30.4.

In 2024, Rohit and Virat's Test form has slumped significantly, considering their stature as batting legends. In the 2024/25 season, Kohli and Rohit's first-innings batting averages reflect the decline in their form.

In the first innings in the 2024/25 season, Virat has averaged 9.12, with 47 being his highest, while Rohit has averaged 8.85, with 23 being his best.

Even in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia, Virat and Rohit have been striving for form. On the other hand, Rahul has looked the most comfortable out of all the talented stars in the touring party's roster.

While the duo's weakness got the better of them, Rahul held his composure in his attempts to sway the match in India's favour. The experienced star played an influential 84-run knock, paving the way for India to avoid a follow-on.

