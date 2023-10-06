"Klaasen is walking on water...": SA skipper Bavuma ahead of WC clash against Sri Lanka

New Delhi [India], October 6 : Ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup opening match against Sri Lanka in Delhi, South African captain Temba Bavuma praised the in-form batsman Heinrich Klaasen, describing him as someone who is currently performing exceptionally well by calling him "walking on water".

Bavuma also stressed the importance of the top-order batsmen delivering so that middle-order batsmen like Klaasen have the freedom to express themselves.

South Africa will take on Sri Lanka in their opening World Cup match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Talking about Klaasen, Bavuma said in the pre-match press conference, "Klaassen is walking on water at the moment with the way he's been batting. He is obviously a big player, a big player for us. He has been part of our group for a number of years and he's truly shown why there is been so much faith and backing in his ability."

"Obviously he comes in and he marshals that middle order of our batting and I guess his success, not to take credit away from it, but his success is probably largely due to the platform that it gets from the guys who come in just be at the top of the order whether it be Quinton whether it be myself whether it be Rassie at the top three so I think it's important that those guys do their jobs so guys like Klaassen even a guy like David [Miller], Aiden [Markram] can go out and do what we expect and want them to do," he added.

Klaasen has meanwhile showcased incredible form in white-ball cricket this year. In 11 ODIs for SA this year, he has scored 527 runs in nine innings at an average of 58.55 and a strike rate of above 151. He has two centuries and a fifty, with the best score of 174.

Even in the T20 league circuit, Klaasen's record has been remarkable. In the inaugural SA20 in South Africa this year, he scored 363 runs in nine innings for Durban Super Giants (DSG) at an average of 60.50 and a strike rate of above 164. He scored a century and three fifties in the tournament, with 104* as his best score. He was the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

In the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA this year, he scored 235 runs at an average of 58.75 and a strike rate of over 197, with one century and one fifty. His best score was 110*. He ended as the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, he did a one-man carry job for an inconsistent Sunrisers Hyderabad line-up, scoring 448 runs in 12 matches at an average of 49.77 and a strike rate of 177.07, with one century and two fifties. He was his side's leading run-scorer.

In the Men's Hundred 2023, Klaasen scored 189 runs in seven matches at an average of 31.50, with a fifty and a strike rate of 178.30. His best score was 60.e fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

On the team preparation, which faced an impact negatively due to both of their warm-up games being affected by rain, including a complete washout in the first game against Afghanistan and a seven run loss to New Zealand via DLS method in second game, the skipper said that the team is satisfied with their preparation and players are fresh, which can be taken as a positive.

"I think we are satisfied with our preparation. Yes, we did not get the opportunity to play the warmup games, obviously because of the weather, but I think from a freshness point of view within the guys, I think that is a positive that we can take. I think we have had good training sessions including the one we had yesterday and there's an optional one today. We've played at this ground before so we kind of know what to expect, so I think from a prep point of view we are satisfied and I guess as ready as we can be for the game tomorrow," he said.

On one thing that makes Proteas stand out among all other teams, Bavuma said that its the resilience and character.

"Yeah, I think, probably not so much from the skill point of view, because I think all the teams have match winners within, at their disposal, whether it be batting or bowling. I think for us, the biggest thing is our character. You'll hear a lot of guys speak about our resilience. I think that's something that really stands for us in good point," said Klaasen.

"There is also a willingness or desire from guys to put in the big performances for the team. That is at least something that I felt in the last couple of months. So, I think that is something that we will be leaning towards, guys not shying away from those pressure moments, going towards them, and really grabbing the opportunity or the game by the scruff of its neck," he added.

On star batter Quinton de Kock calling it quits from ODIs after the tournament and how it is for him to motivate players to represent Proteas with rising popularity of T20 leagues, Bavuma said, "Yeah, I think it can be a tricky or challenging one (to motivate players to play for SA). I do not know if it is my job as the captain to inspire the guys to play ODI cricket but I think my biggest thing is that when the guys have that opportunity to play for the country, they give it their all."

"It is becoming tougher and tougher for I guess guys to overlook the opportunity of the lucrativeness of playing in franchise T20 leagues. And that's just the real thing. I think organisations around the countries, at least for cricket South Africa, what I know, are trying to get ahead of that trend. Maybe that trend is already gone, but they are trying to accommodate those individuals who have those opportunities of plying their trades outside of just playing for South Africa."

"But yeah, I think for me, it's when you are within the team and you have that opportunity to wear that patch, that you do it with honour, you do it with pride, and you don't take anything for granted," he concluded.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

Sri Lanka Squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Kumara, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha Travelling reserve: Chamika Karunaratne.

